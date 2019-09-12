Pl Capital Advisors Increased Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position; Regency Centers (REG) Sentiment Is 1.21

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 3.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pl Capital Advisors Llc acquired 9,900 shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 271,400 shares with $9.06 million value, up from 261,500 last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $22.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 2.99 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES

Regency Centers Corp (REG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 154 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 127 reduced and sold stock positions in Regency Centers Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 159.17 million shares, up from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Regency Centers Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 101 Increased: 124 New Position: 30.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Synchrony Financial Stock Slipped 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4300 highest and $34 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 16.92% above currents $33.93 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Nomura. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 22.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation for 2.33 million shares. Adelante Capital Management Llc owns 944,827 shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has 3.12% invested in the company for 2.22 million shares. The California-based Rbo & Co Llc has invested 2.84% in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 917,005 shares.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.52 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. It has a 39.95 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $68.72. About 2.07 million shares traded or 135.61% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has risen 6.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 1.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.96 per share. REG’s profit will be $162.54 million for 17.71 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Regency Centers (REG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IT infrastructure provider PSI International withdraws $30 million Reg A+ IPO – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tianjin Binhai New Area Construction revives bond issue – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The SECâ€™s Best Interest Rule May Be Blocked by New Lawsuit – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Indorama Ventures hires for US$ Reg S bonds – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.