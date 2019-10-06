Pl Capital Advisors Holding in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Decreased by $19.11 Million as Market Value Rose; Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (OMAB) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Cut Position by $1.05 Million

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 49.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 910,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 917,285 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99M, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $470.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 52,415 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (OMAB) by 59.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $738,000, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 32,261 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has declined 0.06% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical OMAB News: 11/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Xcerra, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V, WAVE Life Sciences,; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE SAB DE CV OMAB.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 110 PESOS FROM 102 PESOS; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OMAB’s profit will be $45.56M for 14.92 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.89% negative EPS growth.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (NYSE:FMX) by 105,160 shares to 118,986 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $19,565 activity.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $339.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,900 shares to 271,400 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold IBCP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.65 million shares or 6.57% less from 17.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 308,370 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp holds 0.02% or 46,195 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 324,512 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 982 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Rhumbline Advisers reported 31,687 shares. Clover LP owns 110,252 shares or 4.37% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 204,267 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce Inc holds 0% or 1,290 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 199,145 shares. 82,530 were accumulated by Stifel Corporation. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 129,362 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 45,910 shares.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25M for 10.45 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.