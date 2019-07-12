Pl Capital Advisors Holding in Bankfinancial (BFIN) Trimmed by $9.17 Million; Nxp (NXPI) Holding Has Raised by Bb&T Corp

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.96M market cap company. It closed at $13.8 lastly. It is down 17.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Nxp (NXPI) by 35.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 14,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,245 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 40,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Nxp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $95.43. About 509,530 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 1,241 shares to 8,105 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public (NYSE:PSA) by 4,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,535 shares, and cut its stake in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU).

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 200,000 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $39.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

