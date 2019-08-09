Pl Capital Advisors Holding in Bankfinancial (BFIN) Has Trimmed by $9.17 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Position Boosted by Lipe & Dalton

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% . The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 6,101 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN)

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.08. About 4.59 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,849 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62 million. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 200,000 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $39.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

