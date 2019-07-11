Pl Capital Advisors Holding in Bankfinancial (BFIN) Has Decreased by $9.17 Million as Market Value Declined; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Share Price Declined While Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Trimmed by $459,840 Its Holding

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 11,074 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 9,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,101 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 50,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 2.90 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 57,949 shares to 896,442 shares, valued at $186.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 64,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 12.49 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Cap reported 0.85% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Westwood Holding Gp Inc reported 0.67% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Exchange Management Incorporated holds 0.53% or 39,008 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Utd Fire Grp Inc Inc stated it has 9.3% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability holds 13,130 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) invested in 3,102 shares. First Mercantile Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 32,371 shares. 71,988 were accumulated by Ycg Ltd Co. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Sky Invest Gp Limited Com has invested 0.2% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership invested 0.45% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Com invested 0.57% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Comm Retail Bank reported 429,446 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl (NYSE:FHN) by 243,300 shares to 260,300 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BFIN’s profit will be $3.88 million for 13.87 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by BankFinancial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.