Pl Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Old Point Finl (OPOF) as Valuation Declined; Community Bank Of Raymore Has Increased Stake in At&T (T) by $1.55 Million

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl (OPOF) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 413,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 373,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.27M market cap company. It closed at $22.16 lastly. It is down 18.42% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.85% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 11.45M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc holds 170,121 shares. Woodstock accumulated 46,320 shares. America First Advsrs Ltd Liability has 2,014 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt stated it has 98,463 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Saturna owns 7,500 shares. Schaller Investment Gp, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,213 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Twin Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 919,611 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp reported 96,670 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt stated it has 160,984 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kempner Inc holds 178,528 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 0.06% or 12,499 shares. Mcdaniel Terry holds 0.04% or 7,322 shares. The Georgia-based Homrich And Berg has invested 1.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Worthington Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:WOR) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WarnerMedia starts ‘significant’ cuts in ad sales – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Why This Dividend Aristocrat Is One Of Our Highest Ranked Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold OPOF shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 6.05% more from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Cap Comm Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,039 shares. Stieven Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 177,457 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp reported 284,979 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 3,974 shares. Fj Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Vanguard Grp owns 141,620 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 2,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 21 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 34,335 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Girard Partners Ltd holds 12,037 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 9,573 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1,790 shares.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.