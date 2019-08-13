Pl Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Investors Bancorp (ISBC) by $1.13 Million; Parsons Capital Management Has Decreased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $2.15 Million; Shares Declined

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 40,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 32,974 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 73,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 3.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Investors Bancorp (ISBC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 103,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 206,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 103,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Investors Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 347,442 shares traded. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has declined 9.98% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP INC ISBC.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net income for the Six Months ended December 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Investors Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP INC ISBC.O – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $172.5, UP 3.2 PCT

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold ISBC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 198.71 million shares or 0.56% less from 199.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0.01% invested in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) for 558,141 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 564,704 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Limited has invested 0.01% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Principal Fincl owns 0% invested in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) for 28,198 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com invested in 3.35 million shares. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 2.30 million shares stake. Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). 11.19 million were accumulated by State Street. 1.66 million are owned by Bancshares Of Mellon. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Monarch Prtnrs Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 385,235 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 151,400 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Assets Invest Mngmt Llc accumulated 35,000 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Lc reported 0.87% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,645 shares. 752,361 are held by Brandes Investment Limited Partnership. Natl Asset Management stated it has 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Farallon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 625,000 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc has invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,267 shares. 10,568 were accumulated by Guardian Cap L P. Joel Isaacson Communications Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,434 shares. Country Tru Commercial Bank invested in 1.02% or 424,338 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dean Investment Associate Limited Liability holds 0.65% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 82,804 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc has 5,629 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northeast Invest Management has 276,070 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio.