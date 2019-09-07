Pl Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding in Old Point Finl (OPOF) as Shares Rose; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Value Rose, Northern Trust Has Lowered Position

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl (OPOF) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 413,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 373,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 171 shares traded. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 21.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 43,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 226,470 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 270,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 474,593 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $8,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold OPOF shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 6.05% more from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard holds 0% or 141,620 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 11,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 20,521 shares. Old Point Trust & N A has 2.56% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). 9,573 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl. Stieven LP has invested 0.69% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 4,011 shares in its portfolio. Fj Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 343,066 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt reported 33,039 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). 1,790 were reported by Blackrock Inc. Pl Capital Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 413,514 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Grp has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 3,425 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 34,335 shares.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 165,901 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $44.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 142,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.38 million for 10.47 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

