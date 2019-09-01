Pl Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Bankfinancial (BFIN) Stake as Share Price Declined; As Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Stock Price Declined, Bvf Raised Its Holding

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% . The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 12,160 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN)

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 235,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.61M market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 76,812 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Point Finl (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 40,000 shares to 413,514 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp has 0% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Hillsdale Management has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Pdt Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 16,500 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 1.46M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 433,965 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 982,600 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 107,778 shares. Parametric Port Associates Llc reported 10,433 shares. Strs Ohio holds 36,600 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 123,289 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). 1.25M are owned by Blackrock Inc. Pl Capital Advsr Lc holds 975,189 shares or 4.21% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 51,827 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN).

More notable recent BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BankFinancial (BFIN) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Goldman Laying Off Employees in Sales and Trading Division – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BankFinancial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019 and Will Host Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 535,173 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc holds 112,204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 25,400 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 10,672 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 20,255 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 3,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 84,017 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 148,495 shares or 0% of the stock. Perceptive Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 2.20 million shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 31,092 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 41,481 shares. D E Shaw invested in 43,157 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,415 shares.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3.40 million shares to 4.06M shares, valued at $13.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 274,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.02M shares, and cut its stake in Vbi Vaccines Inc.

More notable recent Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNCE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) CEO Roger Tung on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.