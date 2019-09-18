Pl Capital Advisors Has Lifted Position in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $326,700; Strategic Financial Services Lifted Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Share Price Declined

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 89,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 181,356 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91M, up from 92,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $32.96. About 320,121 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 335,917 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 11,765 shares to 281,329 shares, valued at $14.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 58,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,354 shares, and cut its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

