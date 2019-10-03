Pl Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position by $326,700; Share Value Rose; Mirae Asset Global Investments Raised Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stake by $1.03 Million as Shares Declined

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06M, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 2.33M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 79,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.15M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 216,054 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $14.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 9,349 shares to 35,723 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 94,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,533 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).

