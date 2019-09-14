Pl Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position by $326,700 as Stock Rose; Banc Funds Co Lowered Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Holding by $473,200 as Stock Value Declined

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The hedge fund held 26,075 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 35,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.93M market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 54,085 shares traded or 66.05% up from the average. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 15.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 43C-SHR FROM 39C, EST 39C; 24/04/2018 – Washington Trust Annual Meeting Highlights Record 2017 Performance; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Howes to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Qtrly Div; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Constance Howes to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST WASH.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 23/03/2018 – Washington Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06M, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 3.64 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold WASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 1.24% more from 9.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 112 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0.02% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Teton Advsrs stated it has 0.31% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 94,500 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Llc accumulated 26,204 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership invested 0.45% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 87,189 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 2 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for 7,273 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 6,197 shares. Product Ptnrs Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7,904 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 22,602 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 3,991 shares. 9,615 were accumulated by American Gp.

Analysts await Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WASH’s profit will be $16.73 million for 13.21 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

