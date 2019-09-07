Pl Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holding; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Ing Groep Nv Lowered Position by $21.00 Million as Share Value Rose

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by 1431.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 260,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 2.28M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 73.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 338,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 123,912 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, down from 462,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 26/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 9.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

