Pl Capital Advisors Has Increased Position in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by $4.20 Million; Cls Investments Holding In Cme Group (CME) Was Has Boosted

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.29 million, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $469.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 52,353 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1095.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 5,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 5,954 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58 million shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 02/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, FLAT TO WEAKER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 24/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS RAISES STORAGE RATES ON K.C. WHEAT FUTURES 0#KW: TO 11 CTS/BU PER MONTH UP FROM 8 CTS AFTER INITIAL VARIABLE STORAGE RATE OBSERVATION PERIOD; 12/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supplies, trade nerves keep CME hogs on the defensive; 08/05/2018 – NYMEX U.S. CRUDE OIL AND HEATING OIL FUTURES SETTLEMENTS DELAYED – CME NOTICE; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 14 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 29/03/2018 – CME to shake up bond and forex markets after buying Nex Group; 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP PLC; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Independent Bank (IBCP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Communities Inc (SUI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Robert Half (RHI) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 21,254 shares to 1,018 shares, valued at $36,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Continuous Commod by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MarketAxess (MKTX) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates But Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group (CME) Reports Strong May Volumes, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CME group reports June volume data – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jul 11, 2019 – Cme Group Inc (CME) Sr MD CFO John W. Pietrowicz Sold $503,250 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

