Pl Capital Advisors Has Increased Old Point Finl (OPOF) Position by $840,000; Share Value Rose; Moody National Bank Trust Division Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $368,550; Stock Value Rose

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 613,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.36M, up from 610,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 1.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl (OPOF) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 413,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 373,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 59,742 shares traded or 1811.74% up from the average. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 21.12% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,022 shares to 12,238 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 124,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,440 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares holds 67,702 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt reported 354,254 shares stake. Ardevora Asset Llp accumulated 263,313 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 8.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6.84 million shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 8,695 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 1.25% or 56,232 shares in its portfolio. The Montana-based Davidson Advsrs has invested 4.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Money Limited Liability has 4.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.33% or 84,860 shares. Lafayette Investments Incorporated has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Twin Tree Management L P, Texas-based fund reported 35,480 shares. Matarin Cap Management Llc invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has 1.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 230,643 shares. Horizon Invs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 28,994 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold OPOF shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 6.05% more from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pl Capital Ltd owns 413,514 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 2,399 shares stake. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp has 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 284,979 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 71 shares stake. Blackrock holds 1,790 shares. Old Point And Fincl Svcs N A reported 232,066 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 11,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Girard Partners Ltd has 12,037 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 34,335 shares. Pnc Services Gru Incorporated reported 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Bancorp Of America De invested in 0% or 3,425 shares. Stifel Financial Corp reported 9,573 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,297 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $8,500 activity.