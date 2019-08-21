Pl Capital Advisors Has Increased Its First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holding by $3.16 Million; Share Price Rose; Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Stake Maintained by Mak Capital One Llc

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by 1431.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 260,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 2.06M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $642.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 1.08 million shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

More notable recent Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Achillion (ACHN) Reports Wider Y/Y Loss in Q2, Revenues Nil – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthcare dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Achillion Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

