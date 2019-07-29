Pl Capital Advisors Has Increased Holding in Old Point Finl (OPOF) by $840,000; Imax (IMAX) Market Valuation Rose While Landscape Capital Management Upped Holding

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl (OPOF) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 413,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 373,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.41M market cap company. It closed at $22.57 lastly. It is down 18.42% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.85% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold OPOF shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 6.05% more from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap (Trc) reported 2,399 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 11,600 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 3,425 shares. Vanguard Group owns 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 141,620 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.05% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Penn Capital Mgmt owns 33,039 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Stieven Cap Lp, a Missouri-based fund reported 177,457 shares. Geode Cap Llc invested in 13,361 shares or 0% of the stock. 20,521 are owned by Dimensional Fund Lp. Fj Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 343,066 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 71 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 33,451 shares. Pnc Service Group reported 2,082 shares stake. State Street has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF).

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,500 activity.