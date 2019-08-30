Pl Capital Advisors Has Decreased Bankfinancial (BFIN) Stake by $9.17 Million; Share Value Declined; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Decreased Its Holding by $2.25 Million

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% . The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 4,894 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 204,868 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN; 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 22/05/2018 – United is building Polaris-branded lounges in its hubs around the U.S; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 27/04/2018 – Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Shareholders Include Fidelity, Polaris Venture Partners, Arch Venture Fund, Artal International; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

