Pl Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by $9.17 Million; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder Cannell Capital Has Upped Stake

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 24,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 164,120 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 2.42M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 6,007 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 103,000 shares to 206,000 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BFIN’s profit will be $3.88M for 13.49 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by BankFinancial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Bessemer Gp invested in 49,600 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 62,822 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 13,439 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 36,600 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 40,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 443,542 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc. Pl Cap Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 975,189 shares or 4.21% of the stock. 8,844 are held by Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Liability. Prelude Capital Management holds 539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 23,700 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 104,561 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 28,582 shares. 8,154 are owned by International Gp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il reported 12,680 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 52.95M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Focused Wealth Management Incorporated has 242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv Management invested in 225,267 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 64,980 shares. Rech Mgmt Company holds 1.19% or 158,862 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Communication reported 8,398 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,254 shares or 0% of the stock. 639,279 were reported by Artemis Invest Management Llp. Mairs Power has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pinnacle invested 0.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 10,221 shares in its portfolio. 7,980 were reported by Signalpoint Asset Ltd Llc. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability owns 98,057 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX) by 224,634 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 1.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640 worth of stock or 5,195 shares.