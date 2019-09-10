Pl Capital Advisors Decreased Position in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by $9.17 Million; Bradley Foster & Sargent Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) Raised as Share Value Declined

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% . The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 22,264 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 4,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 120,595 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, up from 116,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.63. About 5.93M shares traded or 44.49% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,802 shares to 416,902 shares, valued at $34.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) by 10,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,985 shares, and cut its stake in Apache (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wade G W And holds 3,273 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 22,120 shares. Paloma Mngmt reported 45,500 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ccm Advisers Ltd Company holds 1.97% or 86,550 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.22% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Clark Capital Mngmt Gru owns 8,853 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Ltd reported 62,578 shares. North Star Investment Management owns 18,660 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 2,735 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 102,688 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.74% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 450 were reported by Kings Point Capital Mgmt. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Advsrs Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 138 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BFIN’s profit will be $3.47M for 13.66 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by BankFinancial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited Company holds 443,542 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 4,320 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 67 shares or 0% of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.17% or 418,590 shares in its portfolio. 539 are owned by Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1,500 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Limited invested in 25,076 shares. Moreover, Pdts Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 16,500 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc holds 240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 1,854 shares. Moreover, American Intl Group Inc has 0% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs stated it has 1,183 shares. 61,000 were reported by Bridgeway.