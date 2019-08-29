Pl Capital Advisors Cut Its Position in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by $9.17 Million as Share Value Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Smead Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 444,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.30 million, down from 456,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $223.95. About 644,902 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% . The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 882 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c

More notable recent BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why BankFinancial (BFIN) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BankFinancial: Not Yet A Buy Call – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Goldman Plans to Pull Back Commodities Trading Operations – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BankFinancial Corporation Reports a Change in Board of Directors and a Stock Repurchase Transaction – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl (NYSE:FHN) by 243,300 shares to 260,300 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

