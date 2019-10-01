Pl Capital Advisors Cut Its Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Position; Portolan Capital Management Trimmed By $8.45 Million Its Carbonite (CARB) Stake

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Carbonite Inc. (CARB) stake by 43.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 324,932 shares as Carbonite Inc. (CARB)’s stock declined 26.61%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 423,026 shares with $11.02M value, down from 747,958 last quarter. Carbonite Inc. now has $529.37M valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 56,022 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) stake by 13.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,534 shares as Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)’s stock rose 0.03%. The Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 143,243 shares with $4.62 million value, down from 165,777 last quarter. Peoples Bancorp now has $658.22 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 5,981 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 501,798 are held by State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 38,289 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 44,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0% or 437,284 shares. Diversified Trust has 0.01% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 9,015 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 1.22 million shares. Indaba Mgmt LP has invested 4.42% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Rice Hall James & Associates Limited holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 243,672 shares. State Street accumulated 707,810 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 244,071 shares. 374,034 were accumulated by Punch And Assocs Investment Mgmt. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited holds 0.07% or 69,668 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 192,401 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation stated it has 106,885 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) stake by 41,615 shares to 147,244 valued at $8.14M in 2019Q2. It also upped Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) stake by 217,869 shares and now owns 535,152 shares. Ooma Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14M for 10.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HAGENS BERMAN 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Carbonite (CARB) Investors of September 30, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HAGENS BERMAN CARB FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Carbonite (CARB) Investors of Tomorrowâ€™s Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carbonite +20% on sale talks report – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Carbonite Stock Popped 17% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carbonite: Plagued With Major Issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90 million for 11.04 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 4.16% more from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 3,413 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 1.64M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,479 shares. Aperio Gp Lc reported 22,199 shares stake. Ameriprise Inc reported 31,277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Buckingham Cap Inc has invested 0.05% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Qs Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Pl Capital Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 1.36% or 143,243 shares. 25,909 were accumulated by First Tru Limited Partnership. Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 12,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And reported 20,595 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 813,326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 371,556 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 20,500 shares. Glenmede Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 292 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $12,038 activity. The insider Rector Susan D. bought 366 shares worth $12,038.

More notable recent Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. Elects New Director – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Reports Election of Timothy J. Lathe to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expecting Peoples Bancorp To Increase Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of First Prestonsburg Bancshares Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.