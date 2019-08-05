Pl Capital Advisors Cut Its Bankfinancial (BFIN) Holding as Shares Declined; As Avnet (AVT) Share Price Declined, Pzena Investment Management Trimmed Holding

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% . The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 13,280 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 350,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 7.52M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326.26 million, down from 7.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 291,254 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT)

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl (NYSE:FHN) by 243,300 shares to 260,300 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on November 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BankFinancial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BFIN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BankFinancial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter 2019 and Will Host Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, April 18, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why BankFinancial (BFIN) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Avnet, Inc. (AVT)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Avnet (AVT) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging Avnet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVT) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Avnet to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings on August 8 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Avnet (Nasdaq: $AVT) Names New President of Business Transformation, Nuance (Nasdaq: $NUAN) Introduces Lightning Engine AI Tool – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $106.30M for 10.28 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.26% negative EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 29,090 shares to 7.64 million shares, valued at $553.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL).