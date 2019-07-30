Pl Capital Advisors Cut Holding in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by $9.17 Million; Financial Engines Advisors Has Trimmed Viasat (VSAT) Position by $431,816; Share Price Rose

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.16M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 30,713 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 5,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,596 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 31,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 281,328 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. FPR PARTNERS LLC had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.87 million on Friday, February 15. On Wednesday, February 13 Dirks Bruce Leroy sold $1.84M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 25,000 shares. LAY B ALLEN also sold $143,000 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 346,652 shares to 20.61 million shares, valued at $671.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Funds (VNQ) by 9,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

