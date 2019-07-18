Pl Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Investors Bancorp (ISBC); Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Stock Price Rose While Bvf Cut Position by $1.65 Million

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Investors Bancorp (ISBC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 103,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 206,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 103,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Investors Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 633,035 shares traded. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has declined 18.75% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP INC ISBC.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Moore Capital Management Buys 1.1% of Investors Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C; 07/03/2018 Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 18C; 22/05/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investors Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISBC); 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net; 22/03/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP INC ISBC.O – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $172.5, UP 3.2 PCT

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 274,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38 million, down from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 276,431 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has declined 2.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Initiated Randomized Phase 2 CANTATA Trial; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2020, EXCLUSIVE OF SOME ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 27/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arcturus Therapeutics and MYOS RENS Technology among healthcare gainers; Sesen Bio leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/19/2019: IRWD,AGN,IQV,CALA – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Calithera +13% premarket on positive telaglenastat data – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold CALA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 21.70 million shares or 2.80% more from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Hikari Power reported 50,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 15,177 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The reported 24,000 shares. Bvf Inc Il, a California-based fund reported 3.02M shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,187 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,172 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 12,200 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 23,329 shares. Blackrock holds 3.05M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 30,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 51,223 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association has 52,335 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 47,201 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA).

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 218,835 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molecular Templates Inc by 214,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 511.11% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Investors Bancorp (ISBC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Expect 10% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of IAT – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Investors Bank Announces Organizational Changes – PRNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 11th – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.