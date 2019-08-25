PJT Partners (PJT) to pay $0.05 on Sep 18, 2019; Blackline (BL) Shorts Lowered By 16.58%

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) had a decrease of 16.58% in short interest. BL’s SI was 3.14M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.58% from 3.77 million shares previously. With 515,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)’s short sellers to cover BL’s short positions. The SI to Blackline Inc’s float is 6.77%. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 480,419 shares traded. BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has risen 2.08% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.08% the S&P500. Some Historical BL News: 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 03/05/2018 – BLACKLINE INC BL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $222 MLN TO $225 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Blackline Safety partners with Bravo Target Safety for turnarounds; 04/05/2018 – Blackline Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Blackline Safety offers world’s first BS8484-certified gas detector; 29/03/2018 – Blackline Safety posts record first quarter revenue; 18/05/2018 – Blackline Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ BlackLine Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BL); 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Blackline; 07/05/2018 – BlackLine Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 18, 2019. (NYSE:PJT) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. PJT Partners Inc's current price of $40.07 translates into 0.12% yield. PJT Partners Inc's dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 74,684 shares traded. PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has declined 23.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.44% the S&P500.

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to firms, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. It has a 46.59 P/E ratio. The firm also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions.