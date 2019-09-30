PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 0.72 19.94M 0.96 43.83 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 12 0.00 19.67M 0.59 19.76

Demonstrates PJT Partners Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PJT Partners Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. PJT Partners Inc. is presently more expensive than Safeguard Scientifics Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PJT Partners Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 48,199,178.15% 0% 0% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 162,293,729.37% 16.8% 7.7%

Volatility & Risk

PJT Partners Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Safeguard Scientifics Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Analyst Ratings

PJT Partners Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s consensus target price is $42, while its potential upside is 2.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares and 69.6% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 14 factors Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.