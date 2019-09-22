PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.66 N/A 0.96 43.83 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.67 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see PJT Partners Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown PJT Partners Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$42 is PJT Partners Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 0.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares and 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Oxford Square Capital Corp. has 8.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.