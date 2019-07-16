PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 42 2.58 N/A 0.96 41.51 OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 10.44 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates PJT Partners Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PJT Partners Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc. has a 12.15% upside potential and a consensus price target of $42.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PJT Partners Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.6% and 20.88% respectively. 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.66% -2.95% 7.41% 1.51% 0% 18.74%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was less bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.