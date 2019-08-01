PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)

Both PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.74 N/A 0.96 41.51 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.11 N/A 0.63 21.17

Table 1 demonstrates PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to PJT Partners Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. PJT Partners Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$42 is PJT Partners Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -0.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 60.6% and 16.12% respectively. About 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.