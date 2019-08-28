PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)

As Asset Management businesses, PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.55 N/A 0.96 43.83 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PJT Partners Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than PJT Partners Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PJT Partners Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PJT Partners Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PJT Partners Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.16% and an $42 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.