PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

As Asset Management companies, PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 42 1.68 N/A 0.96 41.51 Jupai Holdings Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see PJT Partners Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PJT Partners Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -21.8% -16%

Risk & Volatility

PJT Partners Inc.’s 0.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Jupai Holdings Limited has beta of 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PJT Partners Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 60.6% and 28% respectively. About 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Jupai Holdings Limited has 2.59% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02% Jupai Holdings Limited -2.78% -14.43% -10.03% -58.87% -83.85% -20.27%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. had bullish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.