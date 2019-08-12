PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

We are comparing PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.54 N/A 0.96 43.83 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.03 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 highlights PJT Partners Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PJT Partners Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. PJT Partners Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has PJT Partners Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

PJT Partners Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.66% for PJT Partners Inc. with consensus price target of $42.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PJT Partners Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 58.8% and 42.65% respectively. PJT Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.