PJT Partners Inc. (PJT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 42 2.62 N/A 0.96 41.51 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 1.94 N/A -2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see PJT Partners Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PJT Partners Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Risk & Volatility

PJT Partners Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

PJT Partners Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 10.47%. Competitively the consensus price target of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is $105, which is potential 19.71% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Affiliated Managers Group Inc. appears more favorable than PJT Partners Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PJT Partners Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.6% and 0% respectively. 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. has 3.02% stronger performance while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -6.39% weaker performance.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.