PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Reaches $39.12 After 4.00% Down Move; Kylin Management Has Lifted New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding

Kylin Management Llc increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 32.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kylin Management Llc acquired 346,800 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 8.71%. The Kylin Management Llc holds 1.40M shares with $125.98M value, up from 1.05M last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $14.58B valuation. The stock decreased 3.96% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $92.08. About 1.20 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57

The stock of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.22% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 58,981 shares traded. PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has declined 25.89% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PJT News: 15/05/2018 – Kingstown Capital Management LP Exits Position in PJT Partners; 14/05/2018 – PJT’S Geoghegan Says Brexit Poses Challenges for Financial M&A; 27/03/2018 – PJT Partners’ Cornwell Sees eSports Craze Gaining Steam (Video); 02/05/2018 – PJT Partners 1Q Advisory Rev $103.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ PJT Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PJT); 02/05/2018 – PJT Partners 1Q Rev $134M; 02/05/2018 – PJT Partners 1Q Net $6.73M; 29/03/2018 – WHI Real Estate Partners L.P. Announces Final Closing of WHI Real Estate Partners IV, L.P. and affiliated Co-Investment Partnership with $302 Million of Capital Commitments; 16/05/2018 – TD HIRES UBS BANKER PIERCE, PJT’S LORD TO BULK UP ENERGY ARM; 23/03/2018 PJT Partners Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $928.25 million company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $37.56 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PJT worth $37.13M less.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Keywise Capital Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to firms, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $928.25 million. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. It has a 45.87 P/E ratio. The firm also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions.