PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Forms $40.85 Double Bottom; Majesco (MJCO) Shorts Decreased By 45.12%

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) formed double bottom with $37.17 target or 9.00% below today's $40.85 share price. PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) has $977.53M valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 57,055 shares traded. PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has declined 25.89% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.32% the S&P500.

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) had a decrease of 45.12% in short interest. MJCO's SI was 182,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 45.12% from 332,900 shares previously. With 18,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)'s short sellers to cover MJCO's short positions. The SI to Majesco's float is 3.25%. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 3,661 shares traded. Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) has risen 52.09% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.66% the S&P500.

Analysts await PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 9.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.42 per share. PJT’s profit will be $9.09 million for 26.88 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by PJT Partners Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $378.35 million. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty , life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. It has a 51.06 P/E ratio. The firm provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims.

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) Shareholders Booked A 52% Gain In The Last Three Years