PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.57 N/A 0.96 43.83 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 30.38 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights PJT Partners Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PJT Partners Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PJT Partners Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc. has a 0.94% upside potential and an average target price of $42.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 83.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.