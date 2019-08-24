PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) Comparing side by side

Both PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.51 N/A 0.96 43.83 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates PJT Partners Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PJT Partners Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

$42 is PJT Partners Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 4.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PJT Partners Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 58.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.