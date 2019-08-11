PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.54 N/A 0.96 43.83 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PJT Partners Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PJT Partners Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.58% for PJT Partners Inc. with average target price of $42.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.