PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.57 N/A 0.96 43.83 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.46 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PJT Partners Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of PJT Partners Inc. is $42, with potential upside of 0.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PJT Partners Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.8% and 16.94%. PJT Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.