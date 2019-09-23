PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.68 N/A 0.96 43.83 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 19.70 N/A 0.52 26.47

Table 1 highlights PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than PJT Partners Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. PJT Partners Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.21% and an $42 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares. About 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.