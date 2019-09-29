PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 0.72 19.94M 0.96 43.83 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 0.00 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to PJT Partners Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. PJT Partners Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 48,199,178.15% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.95% and an $42 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 58.8% and 10.74% respectively. About 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.