PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.88 N/A 0.96 43.83 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.39 N/A 1.39 11.54

In table 1 we can see PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PJT Partners Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. PJT Partners Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc. has a -4.22% downside potential and a consensus target price of $42.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 58.8% and 11.8% respectively. About 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund on 5 of the 8 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.