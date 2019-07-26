PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have PJT Partners Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting PJT Partners Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. N/A 41 41.51 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

PJT Partners Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio PJT Partners Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for PJT Partners Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

The potential upside of the peers is 142.58%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PJT Partners Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.78 shows that PJT Partners Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PJT Partners Inc.’s peers are 30.04% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

PJT Partners Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors PJT Partners Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.