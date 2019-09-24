PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) Comparison side by side

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.68 N/A 0.96 43.83 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.24 N/A 0.29 30.14

Table 1 demonstrates PJT Partners Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Great Elm Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than PJT Partners Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PJT Partners Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Great Elm Capital Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PJT Partners Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PJT Partners Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc. has a consensus price target of $42, and a 0.21% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares. Comparatively, 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was less bullish than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.