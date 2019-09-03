PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Comparing side by side

Both PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.50 N/A 0.96 43.83 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PJT Partners Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PJT Partners Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s average price target is $42, while its potential upside is 4.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PJT Partners Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.8% and 51.35%. PJT Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.