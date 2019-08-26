PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Comparison side by side

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.56 N/A 0.96 43.83 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 39 6.87 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PJT Partners Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to PJT Partners Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. PJT Partners Inc. is currently more expensive than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.95 shows that PJT Partners Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has a 1.42 beta and it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PJT Partners Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$42 is PJT Partners Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 4.82%. Competitively CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, with potential downside of -0.11%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, PJT Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares and 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares. About 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was less bullish than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats PJT Partners Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.