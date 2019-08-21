PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Ares Management Corporation (:) Comparing side by side

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Ares Management Corporation (:), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.70 N/A 0.96 43.83 Ares Management Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.27 108.33

In table 1 we can see PJT Partners Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. PJT Partners Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Ares Management Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PJT Partners Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.95 beta means PJT Partners Inc.’s volatility is 5.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Ares Management Corporation has a 1.41 beta which is 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PJT Partners Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.73% and an $42 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PJT Partners Inc. and Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 58.8% and 66.9% respectively. PJT Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was less bullish than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Ares Management Corporation.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.