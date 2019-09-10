PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.76 N/A 0.96 43.83 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 94 1.78 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PJT Partners Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

PJT Partners Inc.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s 1.63 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given PJT Partners Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

PJT Partners Inc. has a -1.64% downside potential and an average price target of $42. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $101.5 consensus price target and a 22.22% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Affiliated Managers Group Inc. seems more appealing than PJT Partners Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PJT Partners Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.8% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. has 8.77% stronger performance while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.