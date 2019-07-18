PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Analysts See $0.38 EPS; Bridgeway Capital Management Cut Its Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP) Stake

Analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report $0.38 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. PJT’s profit would be $15.06 million giving it 24.79 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, PJT Partners Inc.’s analysts see 35.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 84,899 shares traded. PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has declined 25.89% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PJT News: 02/05/2018 – PJT Partners 1Q Net $6.73M; 27/03/2018 – PJT Partners’ Cornwell Sees eSports Craze Gaining Steam (Video); 02/05/2018 – PJT Partners 1Q EPS 24c; 23/03/2018 PJT Partners Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ PJT Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PJT); 14/05/2018 – PJT’S Geoghegan Says Brexit Poses Challenges for Financial M&A; 02/05/2018 – PJT Partners 1Q Rev $134M; 16/05/2018 – TD HIRES UBS BANKER PIERCE, PJT’S LORD TO BULK UP ENERGY ARM; 29/03/2018 – WHI Real Estate Partners L.P. Announces Final Closing of WHI Real Estate Partners IV, L.P. and affiliated Co-Investment Partnership with $302 Million of Capital Commitments; 15/05/2018 – Kingstown Capital Management LP Exits Position in PJT Partners

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP) stake by 29.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 105,000 shares as Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP)’s stock declined 8.36%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 248,500 shares with $5.22M value, down from 353,500 last quarter. Scripps E W Co Ohio now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 393,210 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 02/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Urges Hldrs To Vote For the Board’s Nominees; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Urges E.W. Scripps Shareholders to Elect Its Board Nominees; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – SCRIPPS BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” EACH OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS ABC AFFILIATION PACTS IN ALL 15 MARKETS; 04/05/2018 – Scripps TV markets to broadcast the 65th Annual Scripps Howard Awards; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q Local Media Revenue Up Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family – sources [19:54 GMT16 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Reduces Interest Rate by 0.25%; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Pushes Directors Versus GAMCO Asset Mgmt Slate

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to firms, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. It has a 44.17 P/E ratio. The firm also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 10,521 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 22,327 shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 67,274 shares. Minerva Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 7.36% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, New York-based fund reported 5,094 shares. Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 47,494 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Prns Mgmt owns 26,672 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 6.60M shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 25,444 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). S Muoio & Lc owns 0.53% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 27,346 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 74,522 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd has 143,888 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering EW Scripps (NYSE:SSP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EW Scripps had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Noble Financial. The stock of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) earned “Buy” rating by Noble Financial on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Benchmark.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 807,600 shares to 1.04M valued at $59.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 455,316 shares and now owns 612,416 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was raised too.